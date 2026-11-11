Hundreds gather in Chicago to try and push Anish Kapoor’s massive bean sculpture

But why did people attempt to push the massive sculpture? Well, internet legend says that there's a man stuck inside the Bean. Organisers of the event joked that moving the sculpture would free the man.

According to Artnet News, the event started with an anonymous flyer inviting people to ‘Push the Bean’. The flyer went viral and hundreds of people showed up to push the bean at 12:47 pm on Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered in Chicago on Sunday, November 8, to push a giant steel sculpture exactly seven inches to the left. The sculpture, nicknamed The Bean, is a public installation by Anish Kapoor. Officially named Cloud Gate, it measures 33 by 66 by 42 feet and is on display at Chicago’s Millennium Park.

The origins of the “Man in the Bean” rumour remain unclear, but the satirical conspiracy theory claims that artist Anish Kapoor trapped a man inside his famous Cloud Gate sculpture, popularly known as the Bean, in Chicago’s Millennium Park.

The hoax gained traction in July 2025, when a group of protesters dressed in black gathered outside the sculpture during the opening day of the Lollapalooza music festival. They demanded that authorities free the person allegedly trapped inside. The group claimed the man had been living in isolation behind the sculpture’s mirrored surface, with vents supplying him with food and air. It also alleged that maintenance work around the plaza was being used to secretly deliver supplies to him.

The claims prompted concerned calls to local officials, while Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly dismissed the allegations, joking that the man had actually been “freed years ago” last year. The protest movement also drew a response from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. The bizarre conspiracy has since inspired a mockumentary titled Man in the Bean, released on YouTube earlier this year.