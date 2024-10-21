Chandigarh: 74-year-old woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Sec 45-A

A 74-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by two bike-borne assailants near her house in Sector 45A while returning from her morning walk on Sunday morning. A 74-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by two bike-borne assailants near her house in Sector 45A while returning from her morning walk on Sunday morning. (Getty image)

The incident took place around 8 am when Kailash Rani, a retired employee of the Chandigarh education department, decided to rest on a park bench near her residence after her walk. Two men on a motorcycle came out from the park and the pillion rider approached her. The man snatched the gold chain, and the duo sped away on their bike.

The Burail police post was alerted and officials rushed to the spot. After recording the victim’s statement, police registered a case under Section 304 and 3(5) of the BNS against the unidentified assailants.

Police have launched an investigation and are analysing CCTV footage and conducting inquiries in the neighborhood to trace the suspects.

Man held for snatching purse

A 43-year-old woman fell victim to a purse snatching incident near a house in Sector 40-B, on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 11.30 am while she was on her way from Sector 39 to Sector 41-A.

In her statement, Nancy, a resident of Sector 41-A, informed the police that a man on a black motorcycle snatched her purse. The stolen purse contained her mobile phone, Aadhaar card, and ₹3,000 in cash.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under Section 304(2) BNS, with an additional charge under Section 317(2) BNS, at Police Station Sector 39.

During the investigation, the accused, identified as Parampreet Singh, a 33-year-old resident of Moga, was arrested.

Biker’s mobile snatched

Two unidentified men riding a motorcycle without a number plate stole a mobile phone from a scooter rider near the Namdhari Marble showroom, CTU Bus Stop, Mullanpur.

The incident occurred on October 14, around 11.15 am, as the victim, Vijay Kumar, was on his way to Sector 43 Court on his electric Scooty. According to Kumar, a resident of Mullanpur, he had placed his phone in the tray on the left side of his Scooty.

While Vijay was going towards Chandigarh, two men on a bike approached him from Dhanas side. The rider asked for directions, and in the meantime, the pillion rider snatched his mobile phone from the tray. Vijay immediately chased them, but they fled towards Maloya road.

In his statement, Vijay admitted that he was shaken by the incident and did not immediately approach the police out of fear. However, on October 20, he filed a formal complaint at Sarangpur Police Station.

A case under section 303(2) of the BNS has been registered at Police Station Sarangpur.