Chandigarh: 88 researchers feted at PGIMER’s annual research day

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) held its 11th annual research day celebration on Saturday, recognising 48 researchers for top rated research publications in medical field and honouring 40 researchers for their groundbreaking research contribution. Sundar Swaminathan being felicitated by Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER. (HT Photo)

Around 400 best research publications from the past year were exhibited at the event.

Principal scientific adviser to the Government of India and chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) Arun Kumar Sood laid the road map ahead for 2047 Viksit Bharat vision. Cell and gene therapy and effective use of artificial intelligence remained in focus during the speech by Sood, who joined the event online as chief guest.

An MoU was signed between PGIMER and IISC, Bengaluru, at the event for research collaboration, aiming to bridge medical expertise with scientific research, fostering breakthroughs in diagnostics, therapeutics and patient care.

The MoU was formally signed by Sundar Swaminathan, inaugural chair of department of nephrology at IISc, Bengaluru, and Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER.

In the category of medical specialties, Ajay Kumar Duseja of hepatology department secured the first prize. Among surgical specialties, Kajal Jain of anesthesiology and intensive care received the first prize.

In the pre-clinical and para-clinical specialties category, among professors, Lekha Saha of pharmacology received the first prize. Dr Divakar P Reddy from internal medicine was awarded the first prize in the junior resident category. Among senior residents and senior demonstrators, Piyush Aggarwal of nuclear medicine secured the first prize. In the PhD research scholars, pool officers and research associates category, Savitesh Kushwaha of community medicine won the first prize. The winners in the systematic reviews with meta-analysis category included Jogender Kumar of paediatric medicine.