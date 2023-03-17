Chandigarh: AAP, Congress slam Kirron Kher’s comments against voters

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress on Thursday hit out at Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher for her comments against voters during the inauguration of a community centre in Ram Darbar on Wednesday. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress on Thursday hit out at Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher for her comments against voters during the inauguration of a community centre in Ram Darbar on Wednesday. (Twitter)

While referring to the development works carried out by her in Deep Complex of Hallomajra, Kher had remarked, “I have done so much development works in Deep Complex and if people still won’t vote for me, laanat hai, chhittar ferne chahiye (it’s shameful, deserves a beating).”

Condemning the language used by the MP, Chandigarh AAP president Prem Garg said what was more regretful was that the mayor and MC officials were laughing at her comment, instead of expressing annoyance at the use of such derogatory language.

“No one bothered to stop or interrupt her for speaking like that. The fact is that the behaviour of BJP MPs has always touched low levels. In the next general elections, not only the people of Deep Complex, but all citizens of Chandigarh will give a befitting reply to the BJP for the insults by their leaders,” he said, while demanding an unconditional apology from the MP.

The Chandigarh Youth Congress staged a protest against the MP at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35. The protesters said the language used by the MP was unconstitutional, distasteful and brackish.

Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said, “This is how the BJP works. The MP is openly threatening voters with assault.”

Demanding an unconditional apology from Kher, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said such a remark from the MP was in bad taste.

Some residents of Deep Complex also protested against Kher and burnt her effigy.