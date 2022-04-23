Chandigarh: AAP demands alternative housing for Colony No. 4 residents before demolition
Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers along with residents protested against the Chandigarh administration on Friday, a day after it asked the residents of Colony No.4 to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23 through a public announcement.
The administration has decided to move ahead with its plan to demolish the colony and it had in February it has given a three month notice to the residents to vacate the land.Around 10,000 slum-dwellers are estimated to be living in the colony.
AAP Chandigarh president Prem Garg, vice-president Vikram Dhawan, general secretary Vijay Pal Singh, colony cell in-charge Rajinder Hindustani, general secretary Gurdev Yadav and councillors Neha, Prem Lata, Ramchandra Yadav, Jaswinder Kaur, Jasveer Singh and Yogesh Dhingra submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor, which was received by the sub-divisional magistrate.
It was demanded that this colony should not be demolished till these people get permanent houses or some alternative arrangements are made.
AAP has demanded that EWS flats which are lying vacant at many localities in Chandigarh for many years be allotted to the residents of these colonies.
Garg, said, “It is learnt that more than 600 flats are lying vacant in Maloya Colony. At many other places too, flats are lying vacant for many years, leading to wastage of crores of rupees.”
Garg has appealed to the administration that the proposed demolition drive be postponed and this issue should be resolved amicably through discussions with all the stakeholders.
Residents of the colony demanded that the top officials of the administration and deputy commissioner visit the colony personally and try to understand their difficulties so that the appropriate decision can be taken.
Haryana waives-off fee charged from players for practice in stadiums
The Haryana government on Friday announced to withdraw the contentious decision regarding charging fee from players coming for practice in stadiums or sports complexes across state. Announcing what he said is “yet another big decision for sportspersons of the state”, Haryana minister for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh said now, players will be able to prepare for games free of cost in stadiums and sports complexes.
Mohali MC’s local bus service project runs into roadblock
This will translate into additional expenditure for the fund-starved MC that will have to buy the buses that it plans to operate on eight routes within its limits in Mohali. In November last year, the Mohali MC approved the proposal to let a private company run the buses against advertising rights. A fare of ₹10 per passenger was also approved. At present, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses are plying in Mohali on limited routes.
Dental clinic inaugurated at Ludhiana GHG Khalsa College
GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, on Friday inaugurated a Satellite dental clinic on the campus. The centre was inaugurated by GHG Khalsa Colleges president Manjit Singh Gill andSardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha, chairperson Paramjeet Kaur Pandher. College officials said it would provide the primary dental care, which would help to resolve the dental problems of both students and the residents of the area.
Punjab, PAU officials chalk strategies to boost agriculture
During Sarvjit Singh's maiden visit to the Punjab Agricultural University, Punjab government's department of agriculture and farmers' welfare additional chief secretary Sarvjit Singh on Friday lauded the Malerkotla model during the long deliberations with the heads of various departments, with regard to steering the agricultural research towards diversification, income generation and sustainable practices. While exemplifying the hugely successful Malerkotla vegetable farming model, Singh highlighted the need to infuse passion among farmers towards agricultural diversification.
Ludhiana DC plants tree saplings at Rakh Bagh, district complex on Earth Day
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik marked World Earth Day by planting tree saplings at Rakh Bagh and District Administrative Complex. Speaking on the occasion, she said the sole aim of this tree-plantation drive is to ensure maximum green cover in the district. She further said such campaigns are the need of the hour to check environmental pollution. The DC later also distributed tree saplings to the residents at DAC Ludhiana.
