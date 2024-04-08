Chandigarh: AAP leaders observe collective fast to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday observed a collective fast outside Neelam Cinema in Sector 17 Plaza to mark their protest against the arrest of party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP leaders staging a protest in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

The protest in the form of a fast was led by Dr SS Ahluwalia, chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and co-in-charge of AAP,Chandigarh.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Senior AAP leaders Prem Garg, Vijay Pal, Meena Sharma, Abha Bansal, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, councillor Prem Lata, Yogesh Dhingra, Damanpreet Singh, Manowar, Jaswinder Kaur, Anju Katyal, Jasvir Singh Ladi, Suman Sharma, Neha Musawat, Poonam Kumari and Ramchandra Yadav, along with volunteers, also participated in the day-long fast.

A delegation of Chandigarh Sector 23 Market Association also participated in this mass fast. This delegation included association president Manoj Bajaj, members Param Khukreja, Manmohan Singh and Amit Chopra.

Speaking on this occasion, mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said that the Constitution of the country was in danger.

Dr SS Ahluwalia said that Bharatiya Janata Party had created an atmosphere of fear in the entire country.

“Leaders of Opposition parties are being implicated in false cases by various agencies and put in jail,” he said, adding that Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to jail by the BJP with the help of Enforcement Directorate in a false case.