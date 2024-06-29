Chandigarh AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest

The local unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday organised a protest against the arrest of Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI. Police detaining Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor during the protest by AAP near the BJP office in Sector 33 on Saturday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Gathered near the Chandigarh BJP office in Sector 33 for the protest, several senior AAP leaders, including mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, Prem Garg, Vijay Pal and Harmeet Singh, along with councillors, were detained by the police at the Sector 39 police station and released after a few hours.

The mayor said the BJP was running dictatorship in the country. “Kejriwal is being kept in jail by the BJP, ED and CBI through false cases. On the one hand, the lower court ordered the release of Kejriwal on bail in a false case found by the ED and on the other hand, the CBI registered another false case and arrested Kejriwal. One thing is clear from the arrest that there is a lot of fear of Kejriwal within the BJP due to which it wants to keep him in jail. The dictatorship of the BJP in the country is not going to last long, because the ED could not prove anything against Kejriwal in the lower court,” he alleged.

Through a press statement, Chandigarh AAP co-in-charge Dr SS Ahluwalia said in the recent past, leaders of Opposition parties in the country had been made to join the BJP by threatening them. “A few years ago, the BJP was accusing the leaders of Opposition parties of big scams, now after those leaders joined the BJP, everything is fine, and the BJP has closed all cases against them,” he alleged.

He said the AAP was not going to bow down in front of the BJP. “The AAP will face the BJP boldly and fight the party’s dictatorship in the country. The people of the country will soon get rid of this dictatorship,” Dr Ahluwalia claimed.