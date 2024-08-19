Chandigarh: ABVP becomes first student party to release manifesto for PU polls

The student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has become the first major party of Panjab University (PU) to release their manifesto for the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) election this year. The manifesto release comes even before the date of the election has been finalised. The manifesto release comes even before the date of the election has been finalised. (HT File photo for representation)

Reservation for women

The party is taking up the issue of women empowerment and their first commitment is to introducing cyclical reservation for permanent representation of women in the student council. They want that atleast one seat of the council should be reserved for women every year. They have also asked authorities to ensure 24x7 hostels for girls without any arbitrary restrictions.

Hostels guaranteed for SC, ST, OBC students

They have pledged that all students from marginalised sections like SC, ST and OBC, among others, will be given guaranteed hostels on the campus. ABVP has also pledged dedicated hostels for research scholars, family quarters for married research scholars and a dedicated transgender students’ hostel as well. However, it remains to be seen how it will be managed with the current system in the varsity being already inadequate as there are long waiting lists for hostel rooms. The party has pledged that new hostels will be created, even as construction of new boys and girls hostels is currently pending for over a year now.

Focus on south campus

As per unit president Parvinder Singh Negi, the party will also bat for PU’s southern campus and will work towards making a new central library and AC reading hall for the campus. An extension for the Student Centre will also be made at the campus and they will expedite the construction of the multipurpose auditorium here. The varsity on itself is also currently working on these projects.

Other parties are also expected to release their manifestos soon. The campaigning for elections is likely to intensify from next week as elections are likely to be held in the first week of September.