Chandigarh: Accused in Sector 22 knifepoint robbery nabbed

Two days after a resident of Sector 22 was robbed at knifepoint in her house, the UT police have arrested the accused. As per the complaint,an unknown person had entered victim Harpreet Walia's house when she was alone and demanded money by threatening her with a knife.

She managed to escape to the backyard, during which time the intruder stole her purse containing approximately ₹70,000 in cash, some documents, and a mobile phone. Shortly after the incident, police arrested accused Jatinder Singh, 32, a resident of Mohali. An amount of ₹64,500 in cash and the mobile phone robbed from the victim were recovered from him. A case has been registered under the relevant sections.