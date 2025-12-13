Chandigarh: Action against Sunday car bazaar sellers for violating parking norms

The municipal corporation on Friday conducted surprise inspection and seized 12 vehicles of second-hand car sellers of the authorised Sunday car bazaar for violating parking guidelines, at the Manimajra paid parking site. Acting promptly on the directions of MC commissioner Amit Kumar, the civic body’s enforcement team conducted a surprise inspection and seized a total of 12 vehicles.

During a recent inspection, it was observed that several sellers participating in the Sunday car market failed to remove their vehicles from the area after the market hours and were found parked without obtaining the mandatory paid parking slips.

The owners or their authorised representatives were unable to produce valid parking slips following which the vehicles were impounded.

The MC has reiterated that while the Sunday car bazaar is an authorised activity permitted by the corporation, all participants are required to adhere to the prescribed norms, including timely removal of vehicles, and compliance with paid parking procedures.

This decisive action aims to curb misuse of public parking spaces, prevent illegal commercial activities and ensure smooth functioning of the city’s paid parking system. The MC Chandigarh has further stated that additional action will be initiated against the violators as per relevant laws and established procedures

MC conducts anti-encroachment drive

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Friday conducted an anti-encroachment drive across Sector 15, 18 and 22 mobile market along with areas of Manimajra and issued 57 challans, said officials.

During the drive, the teams removed multiple unauthorised extensions, goods displayed on public corridors and other obstructions that were hindering smooth pedestrian movement. A total of 57 challans were issued to violators for encroaching upon public spaces and conducting commercial activities outside the permitted limits.

The drive also ensured the complete clearance of public corridors, restoring safe and unobstructed pathways for citizens. The MC reiterated that market areas must remain free from encroachments and that strict action will continue against those attempting to misuse public land.