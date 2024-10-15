Chandigarh administration issues another show-cause notice to CGA for licence violations

The UT administration has issued another showcause notice to the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) for multiple violations of the terms and conditions outlined in its licence deed. The violations were found during an inspection carried out by officials on March 7, 2024, at the Chandigarh Golf Range in Sector 6, which is run by the CGA. The notice also stated unauthorised fee and membership subscription changes made unilaterally by the Chandigarh Golf Association management without consulting the sports department. (HT Photo)

The violations include CGA’s failure to deposit government dues amounting to ₹1.17 crore in GST and ₹3.9 lakh in service tax, as per Clause 4 of the licence deed. Furthermore, the administration stated discrepancies in the election process of the CGA, which, under Clause 9, mandates a single executive committee to supervise all golf activities. Instead, two separate bodies, the Chandigarh Golf Association and the Chandigarh Golf Range, were found to be operational, with the latter’s 2,200 members excluded from the election process.

SK Sharma, president of CGA Golf Range, said, “We have sought time from the UT administration and will provide a definite reply to all the issues mentioned in the notice. Most of the points raised in the notice are pending on the part of the UT administration. The next hearing date has been set for October 22,” he said.

As per the notice, CGA was found to be in violation of Clause 10, which stipulates that annual elections should be held for the executive committee, and no individual can hold office for more than two consecutive years. However, an inspection revealed that the same members have held their positions for several years, further violating the terms.

The notice also stated unauthorised fee and membership subscription changes made unilaterally by the CGA management without consulting the sports department. The CGA has also failed to comply with mandates regarding the training of 50 trainees and the establishment of a coaching academy.

Moreover, the inspection uncovered unauthorised construction on the premises, leading to a separate showcause notice focusing on building violations. The CGA has also been accused of misrepresenting facts to the Indian Golf Union (IGU), falsely claiming that the CGA Golf Range is a separate entity with a nine-hole course, which does not exist as per IGU standards.

The administration has taken a strong stance on these violations, particularly after receiving complaints from CGA Golf Range members, who have been left out of elections and membership privileges. These members have recently filed a writ petition in the Punjab & Haryana high court, seeking fair representation in the CGA election process.

With mounting tensions between the CGA management and members, and the administration taking a tough stance, the situation continues to evolve. The CGA now faces significant penalties unless corrective measures are taken.

Spread over 9 acres, the golf range was established in 1999. Over two decades later, it has 1,200 permanent members, 500 temporary members and 200 student members.

In July this year, in continuation of the previous show-cause notice issued in 2018, the sub-divisional magistrate (Central) had issued a notice to CGA Golf Range. The notice had been issued under Rule 14 and Rule 16 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007.

The notice stipulates that CGA is liable to pay charges of ₹6 per square foot per day for the area under violations, which shall be paid every month or part thereof that the building violations occur. The previous notice was issued in September 2018, with most violations still continuing to exist.