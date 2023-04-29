Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Samaira Sandhu is brand ambassador of Chandigarh’s anti-drug campaign

Samaira Sandhu is brand ambassador of Chandigarh’s anti-drug campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2023 04:12 AM IST

Samaira Sandhu, a resident of Chandigarh, has also authored a novel titled “Heaven in a Hell” which is based on drug de-addiction. She expressed that she has always felt for the cause of substance abuse and will try to bring a change.

The UT administration on Friday nominated actor-cum-model Samaira Sandhu as the brand ambassador of Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign, Chandigarh.

Nominated actor-cum-model Samaira Sandhu has been appointed the brand ambassador of Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign, Chandigarh. (HT File)
Nominated actor-cum-model Samaira Sandhu has been appointed the brand ambassador of Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign, Chandigarh. (HT File)

UT Advisor Dharam Pal announced the nomination. The department of social welfare, women and child development, Chandigarh administration, is the nodal department to implement campaign, which has adopted a multi-pronged approach to deal with the drug menace, including on ground activities in schools, colleges and public places as well as across social media platforms.

Samaira Sandhu, a resident of Chandigarh, has also authored a novel titled “Heaven in a Hell” which is based on drug de-addiction. She expressed that she has always felt for the cause of substance abuse and will try to bring a change.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
actor brand ambassador chandigarh drug menace model resident schools substance abuse + 6 more
actor brand ambassador chandigarh drug menace model resident schools substance abuse + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out