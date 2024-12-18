Chandigarh administration shifts AP Dhillon’s show to Sector 25

Following complaints from residents and traders in and around Sector 34 about the severe traffic congestion, noise pollution, and disruption to businesses during the Karan Aujla and Diljit Dosanjh concerts, the UT administration has decided to shift the venue for AP Dhillon’s concert, scheduled for December 21, to Sector 25. AP Dhillon’s concert will be held at the rally ground in Sector 25, which is designated for protests, processions, and rallies with prior permission. The cremation ground is also located close by. (HT File)

The concert will be held at the rally ground in Sector 25, which is designated for protests, processions, and rallies with prior permission. The cremation ground is also located close by.

Confirming the development, Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav said, “After discussions with the officers concerned, we have decided to shift the venue for AP Dhillon’s concert from Sector 34 to Sector 25. We have also informed the organisers about this change. Following the two major concerts in Sector 34, which is located in the heart of the city, we received numerous complaints about traffic snarls, noise pollution, and business disruptions. Considering AP Dhillon’s immense fan following, we felt it was necessary to shift the venue.”

The administration is unlikely to allow any concerts in Sector 34 in the future.

Even during Diljit Dosanjh’s concert on December 14, which attracted an audience of around 30,000 people, commuters were a hassled lot.

However, events in Sector 25 also come with its own set of challenges. During rallies, commuters regularly travelling along the stretch between Sector 25/38 on Dakshin Marg and the road near Gate Number 3/UIET, Sector 14, face inconvenience. These roads remain blocked during such events, causing significant disruptions.

Arijit concert in February

Indian playback singer and music composer Arijit Singh is scheduled to perform in Chandigarh on February 16. However, the venue is yet to be announced. His concert in November last year was cancelled after Chandigarh Police denied permission, citing inadequate parking arrangements at the proposed venue in Sector 34.