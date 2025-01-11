Chandigarh administrator proposes uniform for government school teachers

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has proposed starting a uniform for school teachers at government schools of the city. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria handing out appointment letters to 68 newly recruited nursery government teachers in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

He was speaking at an event organised by the UT education department to distribute appointment letters to 68 newly recruited nursery teachers on Friday. Addressing the teachers, Kataria said to guide and inspire children, they must first adopt high ideals themselves and be disciplined.

The administrator proposed the introduction of uniforms for teachers to symbolise their unity, discipline and role in shaping society.

“The respect that a Guru receives is unparalleled and serves as a reminder of the profound responsibility you hold in moulding the future,” he said while exhorting the teachers.

Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, who was also present at the event, said the department will consider this proposal to ensure its implementation.

“Uniforms will help teachers identify with the institution and reflect a feeling of equality. We will form a committee to come up with what kind of uniform can be used and take this forward,” he said.

Brar added that this concept was not followed in any other state or UT as of now and Chandigarh ciuld set an example by implementing uniforms for its government school teachers.

Meanwhile, 68 newly recruited nursery teachers were handed appointment letters at the event. Kataria noted that Chandigarh currently had 97 schools offering pre-primary classes to nearly 14,000 children. With the new appointments, the strength of nursery teachers has risen to 178, significantly improving the teacher-student ratio and moving closer to the sanctioned capacity of 250 teachers.

The department is carrying out recruitment for 993 teachers across various posts. They had recently announced that they aim to finish this by January 31, and the officials concerned have also been directed not to take any leaves till all appointment letters are handed out. UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma, education secretary Prerna Puri and other officials were also present at the event.