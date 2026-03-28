Chandigarh admn clarifies 11 EWS seats vacant in Group Home, fresh admissions soon

Following concerns over non-opening of the third round of admissions for economically weaker section (EWS) candidates to the Group Home facility, the UT social welfare department on Thursday clarified that 11 seats under the category were vacant and a fresh application process will be initiated shortly. It has been decided that applications submitted by individuals currently residing in government-run institutions, including Nari Niketan, shall not be considered in the present allotment process. (HT)

The clarification came after candidates’ parents raised objections, alleging that admission of 11 women from the Aasha Kiran vocational training centre had left no seats for eligible EWS residents of the city.

In its statement, the department said the vacant seats would be filled through a fresh round of applications from eligible families residing in Chandigarh who were not availing benefits of any government residential institution.

“After due consideration of the eligibility criteria and in keeping with the objective of ensuring equitable distribution of limited public resources, it has been decided that applications submitted by individuals currently residing in government-run institutions, including Nari Niketan, shall not be considered in the present allotment process,” the department said.

However, individuals with special needs residing in aftercare homes under Mission Vatsalya will remain eligible, as per norms.

The department said the decision was taken to ensure that EWS benefits reach vulnerable families not covered under any institutional support system.

Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and application forms have been made available on the department’s official website: https://chdsw.gov.in/grouphome/index.html.