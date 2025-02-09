Menu Explore
Chandigarh admn evicts unauthorised occupants from Cheshire Home in Sector 21

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 09, 2025 10:16 AM IST

The eviction faced objections from some of the differently-abled occupants, including cricketers, who claimed they had been living in the centre for the past 18 years

The social welfare department of the Chandigarh administration reclaimed the Cheshire Home in Sector 21 from unauthorised occupants on Saturday, ensuring the property will now be used for its intended purpose – the welfare and rehabilitation of marginalised groups. The eviction was carried out after following due legal procedures.

The Cheshire Home, originally managed by an NGO, had been serving as a temporary hostel for differently-abled individuals. (HT File)
The Cheshire Home, originally managed by an NGO, had been serving as a temporary hostel for differently-abled individuals. (HT File)

The Cheshire Home, originally managed by an NGO, had been serving as a temporary hostel for differently-abled individuals. However, after the property came under the administration’s direct supervision, it was deemed necessary to regulate its occupancy to align with the home’s original mission. The occupants, primarily from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, had been residing at the facility for an extended period. Many of them were running businesses or doing private jobs.

According to a statement from the Chandigarh administration, eviction proceedings were initiated a few months ago. However, the process had been delayed due to a district court stay. “In the last hearing, the stay was vacated by the district court, allowing the authorities to proceed with the eviction. After following the due procedure, the property has been successfully reclaimed,” the press release read.

In a compassionate gesture, the administration made special provisions for a deaf and dumb abandoned resident ensuring his rehabilitation in a government-run home under the department’s care.

However, the eviction faced objections from some of the differently-abled occupants, including cricketers, who claimed they had been living in the centre for the past 18 years. They also stated that no prior eviction notice had been issued before the drive.

