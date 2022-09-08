Chandigarh admn forms panel to implement assisted reproductive technology, surrogacy laws
The Chandigarh administration has constituted a committee to ensure the implementation of Assisted Reproductive Technologies (Regulation) Act and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 in Chandigarh
While the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (Regulation) Act aims at the regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks and safe and ethical practice of ART services, the Surrogacy Act recognises altruistic surrogacy as legal.
The chairperson of the board will be UT administrator, while the UT health secretary will be the vice-chairperson. Members of the committee will include the UT adviser, secretary of home affairs or their nominee; UT social welfare and women and child development secretary or their nominee; UT law and justice secretary or their nominee, and director of health and family welfare. The panel also includes the joint director or medical superintendent of GMSH-16 as member secretary.
Dr Suman Singh, director of health services, Chandigarh, said, “Specialist doctors from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32, will also be involved in the panel to ensure safe and ethical practice of ART in Chandigarh. The teams will inspect the IVF centres and clinics to ensure rules are followed as per the act.”
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
