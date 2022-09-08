Chandigarh admn forms panel to implement assisted reproductive technology, surrogacy laws

The Chandigarh administration has constituted a committee to ensure the implementation of Assisted Reproductive Technologies (Regulation) Act and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 in Chandigarh.

While the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (Regulation) Act aims at the regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks and safe and ethical practice of ART services, the Surrogacy Act recognises altruistic surrogacy as legal.

The chairperson of the board will be UT administrator, while the UT health secretary will be the vice-chairperson. Members of the committee will include the UT adviser, secretary of home affairs or their nominee; UT social welfare and women and child development secretary or their nominee; UT law and justice secretary or their nominee, and director of health and family welfare. The panel also includes the joint director or medical superintendent of GMSH-16 as member secretary.

Dr Suman Singh, director of health services, Chandigarh, said, “Specialist doctors from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32, will also be involved in the panel to ensure safe and ethical practice of ART in Chandigarh. The teams will inspect the IVF centres and clinics to ensure rules are followed as per the act.”