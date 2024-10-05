Menu Explore
Chandigarh admn hikes minimum wages

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 05, 2024 09:28 AM IST

With the aim to provide much-needed relief for workers at factories, shops and commercial establishments, the UT administration has increased the minimum wages for the period from April 1 to September 30, 2024.

This revision of minimum wages will benefit thousands of workers working in factories and shops in Chandigarh. (HT File)
The revision has been done after considering the consumer price index numbers received from the UT Labour Bureau.

According to the revised rates, monthly wages of unskilled employees have been increased from 13,659 to 13,834 and daily wages from 525 to 532.

Similarly, monthly wages of semi-skilled employees have been increased from 13,809 to 13,985 and daily wages from 535 to 542.

This revision of minimum wages will benefit thousands of workers working in factories and shops in Chandigarh. The minimum rates of wages are available for download from the official website of the Chandigarh administration: www.chandigarh.gov.in.

