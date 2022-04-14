Chandigarh admn planning tailor-made tourist packages for visitors
With the aim to make Chandigarh a tourist hub, the UT administration will start offering tailor-made packages to visitors.
Chairing a meeting of the Society for Tourism & Entertainment Promotions in Chandigarh (STEPS), UT adviser Dharam Pal directed officials of the tourism department to prepare special packages for Chandigarh-bound tourists and those using the city as a transit for destinations in neighbouring states.
Pal said, “I have directed the tourism department to work with CITCO and other stakeholders to prepare these packages. The city has great potential, not only as a tourist destination, but also as a centre for tourism in the region. We want to tap this potential.”
For tourists coming to the city, the tourism department is planning to offer three types of packages. “There will be “nature trail”, “heritage trail” and a general package for tourists planning to visit the city. Under nature trail, wildlife reserves, lake reserves etc will be included. Tourists availing heritage trail will be given a tour of city’s history, heritage and architectural legacy,” said a senior tourism department official.
The department is planning to officer packages for destinations like Vaishno Devi temple, Harmandir Sahib, Pinjore and Kasauli. The packages will include boarding, dining and site seeing.
“We are finalising plans involving different departments and even experts from Panjab University. Though there is no timeline, but we are trying to start offering the packages soon,” said the official.
-
18 BJP leaders join AAP in Himachal
As many as 18 BJP leaders joined Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal on Wednesday. They joined the party in the presence of Delhi cabinet minister and Himachal Pradesh's election In-charge Satyendar Jain and state in-charge Durgesh Pathak The prominent names include a juggernaut of senior BJP leaders, including Harmal Dhiman, who a national executive member of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing and former vice-president of state SC Cell.
-
Panjab University: Golden chance exam for students in May
Panjab University has decided to hold a golden chance examination for students of all undergraduate courses from 2014 onwards and postgraduate courses from 2015 onwards. The examination will be held in May in physical mode. The examination fees will be ₹10,000 for postgraduate students and ₹5,000 for undergraduate students. The candidate will have to appear for the golden chance exam as per the syllabus of 2021-2022 session.
-
Now, AAP turns gaze to Kangra, Kejriwal to hold rally on April 23
Betting big on Himachal after its spectacular show in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party, which kick-started its poll campaign in the hill state from Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, earlier this month has now turned its focus to politically significant Kangra. Electorally, Kangra is the most important district in the state, with a population of over 15 lakh, of which approximately more than 12 lakh are voters.
-
Punjab and Haryana high court takes judicial note of ‘disregard’ to legal ethics
The Punjab and Haryana high court has taken judicial note of “disregard” to legal ethics, which came to light in a petition filed seeking quashing of a criminal case. The court was hearing a plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered at Nawanshahar city in SBS Nagar, Punjab, for criminal intimidation, voluntary causing hurt and rioting . The fresh plea was filed without disclosing the filing of previous petitions.
-
Panchkula: Prostitution racket being run from house busted in Raipur Rani
The Panchkula police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket being run from a house at Badona Kalan village on Mauli-Raipur Rani Road and arrested four men. Kumar have been identified as the owner of the house, Jai Kumar; his partner Kala Bahar, and customers Jangeshwar and Rajesh Kumar, all residents of Raipur Rani Police said that they raided the house on the basis of a tip-off. A woman was also rescued.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics