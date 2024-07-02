Chandigarh admn releases SoP for opening shops 24x7

Five days after the Chandigarh administration allowed all commercial establishments, including shops and restaurants, to remain open 24x7 throughout the year, its labour department on Monday released the detailed standard operating procedures (SoP). The list of shopkeepers and traders opting for extended hours will be shared with the local SHO to ensure the safety of staff and visitors during night hours in Chandigarh. (HT File)

Department’s secretary-cum-commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh emphasised that the extended operational hours were completely voluntary, but only available to commercial establishments registered with the department.

Also, before operating during extended night hours, shops and commercial establishments already registered under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958, must submit a self-undertaking via the department’s online portal (labour.chd.gov.in), confirming that due arrangements, as per the terms and conditions of the notification, are in place.

Singh highlighted that states like Punjab and Haryana had successfully implemented similar 24x7 notifications, and Chandigarh was well prepared to follow suit.

The list of shopkeepers and traders opting for extended hours will be shared with the local SHO to ensure the safety of staff and visitors during night hours. Additionally, the list will be shared with the municipal corporation to maintain cleanliness and waste management.

To facilitate this transition, teams comprising six labour inspectors and additional staff have been formed to raise awareness, and assist interested shopkeepers and traders. Awareness meetings are scheduled in the coming weeks for the benefit of the trading community. The labour department is empowered to inspect and verify compliance with the notification’s terms and conditions.

The labour secretary also stated that any exemption could be revoked by the competent authority after providing a fair opportunity to be heard, in case of any violations.

Complaints can be forwarded to the labour department via email at “alcld-chd@chd.nic.in” or by contacting 0172-267-9000. The area labour inspector will address and take necessary action as per law.