Chandigarh admn reshuffles charges after HCSofficer Richa’s arrival

With HCS officer Richa arriving in Chandigarh on deputation, the administration has shuffled the charges of several officers. Amit Kumar, a DANICS officer, has been assigned the charge of secretary, state transport authority, additional secretary, coordination, and additional secretary, home/protocol, including jails. (HT File)

Richa will serve as additional director, higher education; joint secretary, urban planning and metro, and housing. She has also been given the charge of director, food and supplies and consumer affairs and legal metrology, as well as joint secretary, food and supplies.

HCS officer Sumeet Sihag has been appointed as joint commissioner, municipal corporation, relieving Isha Kamboj, an HCS officer, of the charge.

Kamboj, in turn, has been assigned the roles of sub-divisional magistrate (South), joint secretary, local government, and additional chief executive officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, relieving Khushpreet Kaur of DANICS cadre of these duties.

PCS officer Nitish Singla has been given the charge of director, information technology; joint director (administration), GMSH, Sector 16; and joint secretary, employment.

Similarly, PCS officer Paviter Singh has been assigned the charge of director, industries; general manager, district industries centre; joint secretary, industries; administrator, market committee; chief general manager, CITCO; and director, hospitality.

DANICS officer Naveen has been appointed as the new sub-divisional magistrate (Central), assistant estate officer-I; director, Government Museum and Art Gallery; director, agriculture; agriculture census commissioner; and director, animal husbandry and fisheries.

Khushpreet Kaur, a DANICS officer, has been given the charge of sub-divisional magistrate (East) and assistant estate officer-II.