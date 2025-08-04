Chandigarh admn rolls out student safety guidelines, puts onus on schools

In a renewed push towards student safety, the Chandigarh education department has issued a fresh set of stringent School Safety Audit Guidelines, putting the responsibility squarely on schools. All schools in Chandigarh, including government, government-aided, private recognised and central government schools, must conduct a comprehensive safety audit assessing their infrastructure and submit compliance reports by August 30. (Shutterstock)

The guidelines, issued by the UT directorate of school education, make schools directly accountable for ensuring the safety of their students, not just in terms of infrastructure but also psychosocial well-being.

The audit should assess building stability, fire safety systems, electrical infrastructure, access control at gates and readiness for natural or man-made disasters.

On the psychosocial safety front, availability of counselling services, mechanisms for incident reporting, peer support networks and inclusive mental health programmes must be ensured.

The directive mandates that any accident safety lapse or even a near-miss must be reported to the authorities within 24 hours. Failure to do so will invite strict penalties, reinforcing a culture of vigilance and responsibility.

The step comes days after a July 26 directive from the Union ministry of education, asking all states and UTs to conduct safety audits in schools. The ministry’s order followed a tragedy in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, where seven students were killed and 28 were injured after a school building collapsed.

The new guidelines go beyond routine checks.

The directorate has also called upon the School Management Committees (SMCs), Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) and local communities to play an active role in co-creating safe school environments.

Schools are expected to involve stakeholders in “Safety Walks”, mock drills and feedback forums to ensure community-rooted resilience.

UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma described the guidelines as a “foundational reform”, stating, “These School Safety Audit Guidelines reflect our unwavering commitment to creating learning environments where safety, dignity and preparedness are non-negotiable. We are building schools that meet not only Indian standards but aspire to match international best practices in safety.”

The guidelines also advocate for international-standard infrastructure and facilities in schools, with specific emphasis on accessibility, hygiene and security.

Schools are required to provide well-lit classrooms and corridors, functional CCTV coverage at vulnerable spots, barrier-free access for children with disabilities, separate toilets for boys and girls, secure school transport and clean drinking water.

A major component is the School Safety and Disaster Management Plan, which must be prominently displayed in every classroom and regularly updated with inputs from students and teachers.

The district education officer will collect reports from all schools and submit a consolidated audit status to the directorate by September 10.

While the Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) had previously conducted a safety review after the tragic tree collapse incident at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, in July 2022, all highlighted issues have not been addressed.

A senior officer said, “This audit is far more comprehensive and places the responsibility on the schools themselves.”