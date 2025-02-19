Chandigarh admn to revise collector rates after collecting public input

After nearly four years, the UT administration is set to revise collector rates in the city. The current collector rates in Chandigarh were last revised in 2021. (Shutterstock)

A meeting of the committee constituted for the revision of collector rates was held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Tuesday. The current collector rates were last revised in 2021.

The committee deliberated on the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, which are crucial for determining the current market value of properties in Chandigarh.

A draft of the revised collector rates is to be prepared in accordance with these provisions. It will subsequently be published and made available to the public by March 5, inviting their representations.

The public will have an opportunity to submit their input until March 20 at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The committee will review and address all representations before finalising and publishing the updated collector rates by March 25. These revised rates will come into effect from April 1.

Collector rate is the minimum price set by the administration at which a real estate property can be sold. It is also levied on transfer of a house, plot, flat or commercial establishment. It is one of the major sources of revenue for the administration.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including additional deputy commissioner, SDMs, AEOs, tehsildars, district town planner, district treasury officer and representatives from the home department, UT.