Chandigarh admn to study green cover to avert mishaps

The Chandigarh administration has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it will undertake scientific study pertaining to entomology, plant pathology, rotation cycle of tree species in the city for better management of urban forestry.

The move will enable the administration to take timely decisions regarding removal of hazardous trees and thereby ensure the safety of human life and property in the city, the administration told the high court. As per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR), Chandigarh’s green cover increased from 46.25% in 2019 to 50.05% in 2021.

The decision was conveyed during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by city’s lawyer, Kunal Mulwani, after the Carmel Convent School tree mishap. On July 8, a student had died and 19 others had been injured at the Sector 9 school when a heritage peepal tree fell on them. A caretaker, who sustained severe injuries, remains hospitalised.

In his PIL, Mulwani had sought directions to ensure “safety of life and property of public” and that an inquiry be conducted by a high court judge in a time-bound manner to fix responsibility.

Mulwani said, after the hearing the UT was bound to disclose who was responsible for the tragic incident. “However, the affidavit with regard to maintenance and upkeep is silent and only at one place mentions that an advisory will be issued in this regard,” he said, adding that court was not satisfied and had sought a “proper affidavit”. A detailed order is awaited.

The UT told the court that a high court judge is probing the incident. Teams were formed to identify and remove dangerous and dead trees across the city. Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Dehradun examined all the heritage trees and a report is awaited from them. The UT has also told court that the existing procedure to grant sanctions for removal of dead trees has been revised to shorten the delay to grant sanctions. It said, since 2018, 1,241 dead and dry trees have been removed and 1,831 verdant trees that posed a risk had been axed.

Though UT is silent on this issue, the MC in its affidavit has said the departments and institution on whose premises heritage trees are standing shall be responsible for their protection and preservation in coordination with the department of forests and wildlife and these trees cannot be cut without prior approval.

Major decisions

1. Comprehensive study of urban forest in the city

2. Probe into Carmel Convent mishap assigned to Justice (retd) Jitendra Chauhan

3. Panel constituted to shorten the delay in granting approvals on tree removal

4. Panel to decide on complaints within a month

5. Financial assistance of ₹20 lakh to the family of deceased girl, ₹10 lakh to grievously injured and ₹1 lakh to those who suffered minor injuries

6. All 31 heritage trees examined by HFRI team, report awaited.

7. So far, 173 dead and dry trees, 338 verdant trees have been axed