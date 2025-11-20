Chandigarh admn to transfer 510 acres of shamlat land to MC within 2 weeks

The UT administration is all set to transfer 510 acres of shamlat (common) land, spread across 15 Chandigarh villages, to the municipal corporation (MC) within the next two weeks, officials confirmed. UT had acquired the land last year following Supreme Court (SC) directions. A senior MC official said once the land is formally transferred, it will be developed in line with the approved zoning plan. (HT Photo for representation)

The largest chunk, around 90 acres, is located in Maloya, followed by approximately 84 acres in Khuda Lahora and Burail, and 70 acres in Manimajra. The remaining parcels are in Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Kaimbala, Kajheri, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Jassu, Mauli Jagran, Behlana, Raipur Kalan and Sarangpur.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said the mutation of land in favour of the MC will be finalised within two weeks. “We have also constituted a committee of civic body and UT estate officials to verify if any part of the land is under encroachment,” he added.

To be developed in line with approved zoning plan

A senior MC official said once the land is formally transferred, it will be developed in line with the approved zoning plan. “Infrastructure and basic facilities will be created on the common land. We have already prepared an estimate of ₹2.39 crore to fence the shamlat land to prevent encroachments,” the official said.

The Supreme Court, in its April 2023 order, held that land reserved for common purposes through a pro-rata cut must be used by the gram panchayat for the present and future needs of the village community. “No part of the land can be re-partitioned among proprietors, nor can it be sold,” the court had ruled.

200 acres of shamlat land under encroachment

Currently, around 200 acres of shamlat land in Chandigarh is either encroached upon or neglected, with debris dumping and garbage accumulation creating unsanitary conditions for nearby residents. All 23 villages in Chandigarh fall under the jurisdiction of the MC.

Nominated councillor Satinder Sidhu, a resident of Sarangpur village, said the MC must frame a clear zoning policy for the common land to facilitate infrastructure development in villages.

AAP councillor Hardeep Singh, who represents Buterla and Badheri, said many villagers constructed houses on shamlat land nearly three decades ago. “Why did the UT administration not intervene at that time? I will raise the issue in the upcoming House meeting,” he said.