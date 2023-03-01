Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal reviews status of cycle tracks, green corridors

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday reviewed the status of the current cycle tracks and the newly proposed green corridors/ cycle tracks. Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday reviewed the status of the current cycle tracks and the newly proposed green corridors/ cycle tracks. (HT File Photo)

CB Ojha, chief engineer, Chandigarh, gave a detailed presentation on the existing condition of the cycle tracks and the new tracks which are proposed to be undertaken during the current year, and an action plan for the upkeep and maintenance of the cycle tracks to keep them in good condition.

As per the action plan, the existing cycle tracks of 45 km will be re-carpeted within the stipulated time frame. In addition, the construction of 38-km new tracks is also to be undertaken during the current year.

The chief engineer said the independent survey conducted by the Chandigarh cycling community, “Cyclegiri”, has been taken into consideration before improving the condition of the tracks of the city and to provide a cycle-friendly track to the residents. The department has also prepared a GIS map by geotagging all existing cycle tracks in the city.

Out of total 11, two green corridors (NMT), which are proposed to be undertaken during this year, the construction of the first green corridor (8 km) along the N Choe under the non-motorised transport (NMT) project will also be taken up at once so as to ensure safe cycling experience to the city residents.

The disposal of household waste water and unauthorised rear side openings of the houses were pinned as major issues by the officials. The respective stakeholders have started determining the best course of action to tackle this issue, and has also decided to take action against the frequent offenders.

All stakeholders have been working collectively to improve the existing cycle tracks by eliminating the ground issues and acting proactively on the suggestions received at different platforms.