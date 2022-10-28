Chandigarh adviser unveils official T-shirt for marathon

Ahead of the international level Daily World Marathon in the city on November 6, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal unveiled the official T-shirt for the event at the UT Secretariat on Thursday. The T-shirt and a coffee mug were presented to Pal by Daily World newspaper’s editor-in-chief Manish Tiwari.

The event is being organised by Daily World in association with the Chandigarh administration, starting from the Capitol Complex, Sector 1.

Apart from the full marathon (42.195 km), there will be a half marathon, a 10km timed run and 5km fun run category. The run carries a total cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

Professional level runners from Indian and abroad, along with thousands of running enthusiasts from all walks of life are expected to participate. The run is being organized to celebrate “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Fit India movement.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will be the chief guest for the event. The UT adviser, DGP of Punjab Gaurav Yadav, DGP of Chandigarh Praveer Ranjan and several other dignitaries are expected to flag off and join the runs.