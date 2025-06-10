Chandigarh: After PGI, Project Sarathi to be implemented in 1,467 hospitals

Project Sarathi, a student volunteer initiative to help patients in hospital navigation, which was launched at PGIMER, Chandigarh, last year, will now be expanded to 34 states and Union Territories. A total of 816 students from 18 institutions, including 10 colleges and eight schools, have contributed over 50,340 hours in providing hospital navigation and support services at PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

PGIMER deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai detailed that with the joint backing of the Union ministries of health and family welfare, and youth affairs and sports, a total of 1,467 hospitals had been approved for the project under “Seva Se Seekhen”, an experiential learning programme (ELP) in health, modelled on the concept of PGIMER’s Project Sarathi, as listed on the MyBharat portal.

As per the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, the following states and UTs have either completed or have programmes ongoing based on the project’s concept: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Of the 1,467 hospitals, implementation of ELP has been completed at 551 hospitals between September 17, 2024, and May 31, 2025. ELP is currently ongoing at 95 hospitals of which 81 are permanent health ELPs.

Launched on May 5, 2024, Project Sarathi is a community service initiative aimed at improving patient experience by deploying student volunteers to assist in managing daily crowds, guiding patients within the hospital and easing OPD operations.

The initiative involves 6,444 volunteers nationwide. A total of 816 students from 18 institutions, including 10 colleges and eight schools, have contributed over 50,340 hours in providing hospital navigation and support services at PGIMER. These efforts have led to the reduction in average patient wait time from 4.2 hours to 2.8 hours, according to a post-implementation impact study by PGIMER’s department of community medicine.