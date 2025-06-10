Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: After PGI, Project Sarathi to be implemented in 1,467 hospitals

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2025 10:22 AM IST

Launched on May 5, 2024, Project Sarathi is a community service initiative aimed at improving patient experience by deploying student volunteers to assist in managing daily crowds, guiding patients within the hospital and easing OPD operations

Project Sarathi, a student volunteer initiative to help patients in hospital navigation, which was launched at PGIMER, Chandigarh, last year, will now be expanded to 34 states and Union Territories.

A total of 816 students from 18 institutions, including 10 colleges and eight schools, have contributed over 50,340 hours in providing hospital navigation and support services at PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
A total of 816 students from 18 institutions, including 10 colleges and eight schools, have contributed over 50,340 hours in providing hospital navigation and support services at PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

PGIMER deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai detailed that with the joint backing of the Union ministries of health and family welfare, and youth affairs and sports, a total of 1,467 hospitals had been approved for the project under “Seva Se Seekhen”, an experiential learning programme (ELP) in health, modelled on the concept of PGIMER’s Project Sarathi, as listed on the MyBharat portal.

As per the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, the following states and UTs have either completed or have programmes ongoing based on the project’s concept: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Of the 1,467 hospitals, implementation of ELP has been completed at 551 hospitals between September 17, 2024, and May 31, 2025. ELP is currently ongoing at 95 hospitals of which 81 are permanent health ELPs.

Launched on May 5, 2024, Project Sarathi is a community service initiative aimed at improving patient experience by deploying student volunteers to assist in managing daily crowds, guiding patients within the hospital and easing OPD operations.

The initiative involves 6,444 volunteers nationwide. A total of 816 students from 18 institutions, including 10 colleges and eight schools, have contributed over 50,340 hours in providing hospital navigation and support services at PGIMER. These efforts have led to the reduction in average patient wait time from 4.2 hours to 2.8 hours, according to a post-implementation impact study by PGIMER’s department of community medicine.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: After PGI, Project Sarathi to be implemented in 1,467 hospitals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On