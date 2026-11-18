Nearly four months after research scholar Jyoti Yadav died due to electrocution on the Panjab University (PU) campus, the university began implementing recommendations of a comprehensive safety audit conducted following the incident. Electrical panels checked, fire extinguishers identified for replacement and drainage work taken up. (HT File)

While several immediate measures have been taken up, including road repairs at eight locations, checking of electrical panels and installation of signboards, work on hostel earthing, fire safety equipment and drainage infrastructure is still underway.

The audit findings were reported by Hindustan Times on October 28, following which the university had said corrective measures were underway.

According to the latest action-taken update shared by registrar YP Verma on Tuesday, different departments have taken up the identified safety concerns, with some works completed and others being processed through tenders and maintenance contracts.

On the electrical safety front, most panel doors have been properly closed and loose and exposed wires in distribution boards have been checked and corrected. Earthing work in hostels has been allotted and is currently in progress.

Fire safety has also been taken up, with the university inspecting extinguishers installed in buildings for their availability, type, expiry date, pressure condition and refilling status. Expired extinguishers have been identified and the tender for their replacement has been allotted, while the tender for refilling extinguishers requiring maintenance is under process.

The university has also checked fire hydrants, hose reels and sprinkler systems, along with fire alarms, smoke and heat detectors, manual call points and emergency lighting. Annual maintenance work for fire-fighting systems at Sector 25 is in progress, while the AMC for Sector 14 has recently been allotted. Security personnel have also been familiarised with the operation of fire extinguishers and hydrants, and regular fire safety mock drills are being conducted.

Road repairs done at eight spots

On the road safety front, repair and patchwork using premix bitumen have been completed at eight locations. These include the Sector 25 T-point near Boys Hostel No. 8 and Girls Hostel No. 8, UIET Road, Boys Hostel No. 4 Road, Dental Road, Sector 25 Auditorium, areas near the BMS Block and the Sector 25 entrance gate near Alumni House. Kerb stone painting has also been carried out on the road near the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office.

The university is also planning to develop a circular road along or near its boundary walls to facilitate round-the-clock security patrolling and prevent thefts and other criminal incidents.

Drainage and waterlogging have emerged as another focus area. Existing rainwater harvesting wells have been covered with British reinforced concrete (BRC) fabric mesh and surrounded by iron grills to ensure the safety of structures and people. Additional stormwater pipelines are being laid at identified locations. Work near the construction office opposite the C-type houses has started, while the MC has begun work on an additional stormwater line near the B-type single-storey houses.

New rainwater harvesting wells proposed

A survey of stormwater lines is underway near the UILS parking area, Arts Block-3 and Ranjit Chandra Hall to identify drainage requirements and prevent waterlogging. The university has also proposed new rainwater harvesting wells for UIET-1 and 2, BMS Block-1 and 2, UIAMS, Alumni House, Dental College and boys’ and girls’ hostels in Sector 25.

The horticulture wing has started removing dead and dry trees and pruning branches obstructing roads, buildings and electrical lines. Workers involved in these operations have been provided gloves, masks, gumboots and other safety equipment. Pesticides, fertilisers and insecticides are being stored in a designated store under lock and key, with access restricted to one or two authorised workers.

Campus security and parking arrangements have also been reviewed. Security personnel at Gate No. 1 have been directed to stop PGIMER employees from parking their vehicles in PU parking areas. Staff at all campus gates have been instructed to check vehicle entry, issue tokens to visitors entering for valid reasons and turn away outsiders without a valid purpose.

The registrar said the university was taking up the safety audit recommendations through the concerned departments, with corrective measures being undertaken and infrastructure-related works being processed through the required procedures.