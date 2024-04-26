Chandigarh: Amid internal turbulence, Congress presents united front

The local unit of the Congress party put up a united face on Thursday, as Nandita Hooda took over as the new Chandigarh Mahila Congress president at the party office in Sector 35. Chandigarh Congress chief HS Lucky, party candidate Manish Tewari, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, along with women wing workers, during a meeting held at the party office in Sector 35 on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The ceremony was attended by All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, party’s Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari, local unit chief HS Lucky and scores of women wing leaders and workers.

“When you live as a family, minor issues or differences are common between siblings. But overall, we are united as a unit,” said Lamba while speaking on the resignations within the party, especially by former Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey, leading to Hooda’s appointment.

Lamba said the party was united in every way and there was no question of any differences.

On the other hand, Dubey claimed that she was neither invited for the event nor Lamba met her. “Even the letter issued by them, removing me from my post, I saw on social media only. They didn’t send me anything. I have submitted my resignation to national Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and only he can decide on it,” she said.

Over 100 party leaders and workers, including party vice-president Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq and Dubey, had submitted resignations earlier in April, demanding removal of local party president HS Lucky for liking an Instagram post that mocked senior party leader Pawan Bansal for losing the Chandigarh ticket to Manish Tewari, an allegation Lucky has vehemently denied.

Lamba assures 50% reservation for women in central govt jobs

Addressing the women wing workers, Lamba said the Congress government at the Centre will provide 50% reservation for women in central government jobs if voted to power.

She said while the Congress manifesto had touched all sections of people across the country, it had a special provision for women under “Naari Nyay”.

Besides 5% reservation in government jobs, one woman in every poor family across the country will get ₹1 lakh in her bank account every year, said Lamba, pointing out that this will help the entire family meet their financial needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Tewari expressed his gratitude to the Mahila Congress leaders and workers for their robust and active support to his campaign.

Earlier in the day, Tewari also took his campaign to Sector 22, where he met jewellers.

He then held a nukkad meeting in Sector 19, followed by an interaction with lawyers and a meeting with party workers late in the evening.