Chandigarh: Amit Shah to inaugurate 24x7 Manimajra water supply project today

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in the city on Sunday to inaugurate the long-awaited 24x7 Manimajra water supply project. Shah will also review the implementation of new criminal laws. Amit Shah will reach the Chandigarh airport around 12 pm and will head directly to Manimajra. (HT File)

The project, whose foundation stone was laid on November 13, 2021, is finally ready after missing four deadlines -- August 2023, December 2023, January 2024 and March 2024.

Shah will reach the Chandigarh airport around 12 pm and will head directly to Manimajra. After addressing the public and inaugurating the project, Shah will visit the Chandigarh secretariat to review the implementation of new criminal laws, before leaving the city at 5 pm.

Constructed at the cost of ₹75 crore, the 24x7 water supply project will benefit over 1 lakh residents in Manimajra, including those living in Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar and old Manimajra.

The project is aimed at avoiding wastage of water by minimising its storage by the public through 24x7 high-pressure supply. Other objectives include water resource augmentation through leakage reduction, smart metering, limited dependence on groundwater and monitoring of energy consumption.

Sensors in the supply-system will measure water consumption, water levels and water flow rates on a real-time basis. The smart meters will provide consumers with data to help them monitor their usage and reduce costs, and also allow remote monitoring and billing.

Nearly 270 km of the city’s water supply network, which is not conducive for supply of high-pressure water, will also be replaced through the project.

The project will be implemented phase-wise, for which the city has been divided into 55 district metering areas (DMAs), comprising nearly one sector, the first of which will receive round-the-clock water supply by 2024. The entire city is expected to be covered by 2028.

Traffic police issue advisory

In view of Shah’s visit, traffic will be diverted/restricted on Dakshin Marg from Airport light point to Tribune Chowk, on Purv Marg from Tribune Chowk to Transport light point and Railway light point, Shastri Nagar light point, Kishangarh Chowk, Manimajra police station chowk towards Shivalik Garden and on Madhya Marg from Railway light pPoint to Matka Chowk. Therefore, commuters are requested to avoid the these roads from 12 pm to 2 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.

Further, traffic movement may be restricted/diverted on certain road stretches in view of VVIP visit. Public is requested to adopt alternate routes to avoid any congestion/inconvenience.

Further, general public is requested to follow the social media account of Chandigarh Traffic Police for real time updates on traffic. Guests, invitees and official staff are requested to park their vehicles at the designated parking lots only.

Public is advised not to park/ply their vehicles on cycle track/pedestrian pathway and No Parking Area, otherwise strict action shall be taken as per law and vehicles shall be towed away.