Chandigarh region: Class 10 CBSE results: Girls outperform boys again

Despite a dip in pass percentage, Chandigarh region, with a 93.84% pass percentage, was placed seventh in the country in the Class 10 CBSE results declared on Friday. Chandigarh region jumped three notches compared to last year when it was placed 10th in the country. The Panchkula region, with 92.33%, was 11th in the country this year, slipping three positions as compared to last year when it was placed 8th. (HT Photo /Ravi Kumar)

The Panchkula region, with 92.33%, was 11th in the country this year, slipping three positions as compared to last year when it was placed 8th.

The Chandigarh region comprises Chandigarh, Punjab, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, while the Panchkula region comprises Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

This year, both Chandigarh and Panchkula regions registered a dip in the pass percentage from 95.38% and 96.33% recorded last year.

In the Chandigarh region, a total of 1.37 lakh students appeared, of which 1.28 passed, while in the Panchkula region, 1.74 lakh students appeared of which 1.60 lakh passed.

Keeping with the trend, girls this year too outperformed the boys.

The state-wise distribution shows that Jammu and Kashmir’s students excelled in the Chandigarh region, recording a 98.44% pass percentage. In Jammu and Kashmir, 12,616 students appeared, of which 12,419 students passed.

Himachal Pradesh recorded a pass percentage of 96.56%, with 15,576 students passing out of 16,131 students that appeared for the examination, while Punjab recorded 95.71% as 1 lakh students passed out of 1.04 lakh students who took the exam.

Haryana recorded a 91.91% pass percentage as 1.45 lakh students cleared the exam out of 1.58 lakh students who took the exam.

Ladakh recorded 89.56% as 729 students passed out of 814 students who appeared, while Chandigarh recorded the lowest pass percentage at 80.87%, with out of a total of 19,183 students, 15,514 students clearing the exam.

KVs, JNVs stand out

In Chandigarh as well as Panchkula region students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas stood out with 99.37% and 99.92% pass percentages, respectively. The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) in the Chandigarh region recorded 98.85%, while in the Panchkula region, it was 98.64%.

The independent schools in the Chandigarh region recorded 95.89%, while in the Panchkula region pass percentage was 94.64%. The Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) recorded 92.31% in the Chandigarh region, while in Panchkula region it was 89.55%.

The government school remained at the bottom of the list in both regions. In Chandigarh region, the pass percentage was 72.39%, while in Panchkula region it was 58.65%.

Box:

J&K students excel (pass percentage)

boys girls total

JK 98.10 98.89 98.44

Himachal 95.70 97.65 96.56

Punjab 94.22 97.57 95.71

Haryana 89.88 94.87 91.91

Ladakh 86.76 91.89 89.56

Chandigarh 79.86 82.02 80.87

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON