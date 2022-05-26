Chandigarh: Another held for impersonating candidates during firemen recruitment physical test
A Hisar resident was arrested on Wednesday for impersonating a candidate during the ongoing firemen recruitment physical test being conducted at Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh.
The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar.
He was arrested based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, station fire officer and in charge of attendance and identification committee at the RTC, Sector 26 . He said that Sumit was caught after his appearance did not did not match the photo available on the admit card which he had presented .
A cheating case has been registered at Sector 26 police station. He was produced before the court and sent to four days in police remand.
Suspects sent to police remand
Meanwhile, the three Haryana man who had been arrested on May 21 for impersonation during the physical test were sent to three days in police custody on Wednesday.
The suspects have been identified as Vijay Kumar, Vikas and Vinit.
HC seeks details of damages reported in August 2017 Panchkula violence
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of damages reported on August 25, 2017, the day Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in two rape cases by a court in Panchkula. The details were sought during resumed hearing of a plea by the bench of justice AG Masih and two other judges, justice Ritu Bahri and justice TS Dhindsa.
Haryana rolls out new sampling procedure to test pesticides, fertilisers
The Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare department has rolled out a new procedure to collect samples for testing of fertilisers and pesticides from the premises of manufacturers and wholesalers within and outside the state. Ahead of the paddy sowing season, the agriculture department has also decided to launch a special quality control campaign to aware farmers and sellers of pesticides, seeds and fertilisers regarding judicious use of agricultural inputs.
Citing health risks, Ludhiana’s Khud Mohalla residents protest against installation of mobile tower
Residents and shopkeepers of Khud Mohalla on Wednesday staged a protest against installation of an allegedly illegal mobile tower in their area and blocked the main Khud Mohalla road for over half an hour. Khud Mohalla Shopkeepers Association and Welfare Society president Namit Diwan and chairperson Karnail Singh said the building owner has not availed any permission and two supporting towers were also being installed in the street resulting in traffic bottleneck.
Chandigarh residents demand scrapping of 3% extra stamp duty on property transfers done through general power of attorney
Residents and real estate stakeholders have demanded withdrawal of the extra stamp duty of 3% on property transfers which are done on basis of general power of attorney. A UT official said, “This extra stamp duty of 3% is being charged as per provisions of entry 48(f) of schedule-1 of Indian stamp Act, 1899.”
AAP to contest upcoming Haryana municipal elections on party symbol
The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana on party symbol and the candidates will be announced after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's May 29 Kurukshetra rally. This was announced by party's Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta here on Wednesday. The filing of nominations will start on May 30, while the scrutiny of papers will be done on June 6.
