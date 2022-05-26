Chandigarh: Another held for impersonating candidates during firemen recruitment physical test

A Hisar resident was arrested on Wednesday for impersonating a candidate during the ongoing firemen recruitment physical test being conducted at Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar.

He was arrested based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, station fire officer and in charge of attendance and identification committee at the RTC, Sector 26 . He said that Sumit was caught after his appearance did not did not match the photo available on the admit card which he had presented .

A cheating case has been registered at Sector 26 police station. He was produced before the court and sent to four days in police remand.

Suspects sent to police remand

Meanwhile, the three Haryana man who had been arrested on May 21 for impersonation during the physical test were sent to three days in police custody on Wednesday.

The suspects have been identified as Vijay Kumar, Vikas and Vinit.