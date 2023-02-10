Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: ASI caught taking bribe sent to judicial custody

Chandigarh: ASI caught taking bribe sent to judicial custody

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balkar Singh, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was produced in the court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balkar Singh, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was produced in the court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him after Jogindro Devi of Samadhi Gate, Manimajra, alleged that the cop had asked for 1 lakh bribe, threatening to implicate her son Gurpreet Singh in a rape case. On January 12, he had called the complainant to the police station and demanded the bribe to get him out on bail and to save him from this case.

The amount was later reduced to 50,000 and he agreed to take it in two installments. A trap was laid on Wednesday and the accused was caught red-handed at the Manimajra police station by the CBI sleuths. He will now be presented in court again on February 23.

