Chandigarh asks SHOs to act against bars, restaurants flouting sound pollution norms
SHOs were asked to act against Bars flouting sound pollution norms in Chandigarh — 65 dB during daytime and 55 dB during night time; in residential areas it is 55 dB and 45 dB during daytime and night
City’s station house officers (SHOs), have been directed to act against bars, restaurants and clubs playing music in violation of noise pollution norms.
A senior official said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) Nitish Singla, met the representatives of commercial premises and other stakeholders in Sectors 7, 26 and Kishangarh and asked them to comply with the norms on noise pollution, ban on hookahs , serving of liquor to persons below 25 years of age and fire safety standards.
Singla also directed the area SHOs to take serious action against those who are playing music beyond the permissible noise levels. The permissible limit in commercial areas, is 65 dB during daytime and 55 dB during night time, while in residential areas it is 55 dB and 45 dB during daytime and night.
-
Hours before son’s ‘shagun’ ceremony, woman, 2 others die as car falls off Ladhowal flyover
Hours before the 'shagun' ceremony of her son, a Moga woman, her mother-in-law and the friend of her son died in a road mishap after the car in which they were travelling fell off the Ladhowal flyover on Friday morning. In the mishap, her husband suffered severe injuries and is admitted to a hospital. The family was heading towards Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar). Kulwinder's husband Rajinder Singh, 46, is admitted to the hospital.
-
Ludhiana: SMO bans photography, videography in civil hospital wards
The matter came to light after a hoarding was installed outside the Mother and Child Hospital stating “videography and photos on the hospital premises are strictly prohibited.” The premises of the Mother and Child Hospital also consist of offices of SMO and other health department officials. The reality is different at the ground level. The media, which was showing the truth, is being banned.
-
Chandigarh’s Antaz Singh Jattana wins gold in 10 m air rifle
Antaz , a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, clinched the gold medal in the 10 m air rifle shooting competition at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship held at the Sector 25 shooting range on Thursday. Son of national-level shooter Khushbaz Singh Jattana, Antaz participated in the category of sub-youth men. While he won gold, Gurtej Sidhu and Armaan Kaushal bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively.
-
Ludhiana: Auto driver among two held for snatching
The CIA Staff 1 police arrested two accused, including an auto driver, for snatching in two separate cases. In the first case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Rajvir Singh, alias Vicky, of Pavittar Nagar of Haibowal. In-charge at CIA Staff 1, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, said the police arrested the accused from the Police Station road following a tip-off. In the second case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Amandeep Singh Sonu of Jagraon.
-
Indian Army, air force conduct joint exercise ‘Gagan Strike’ in Punjab
Army's Kharga Corps and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint exercise to showcase the might and prowess of the armed forces. Termed “Gagan Strike”, the exercise was conducted over a period of four days in several areas of Punjab, bordering Ambala in Haryana. Kharga Corps, General Officer Commanding, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, who spearheaded this exercise, also showcased precision firepower by attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces' mechanised columns.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics