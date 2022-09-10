Chandigarh asks SHOs to act against bars, restaurants flouting sound pollution norms

City’s station house officers (SHOs), have been directed to act against bars, restaurants and clubs playing music in violation of noise pollution norms.

A senior official said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) Nitish Singla, met the representatives of commercial premises and other stakeholders in Sectors 7, 26 and Kishangarh and asked them to comply with the norms on noise pollution, ban on hookahs , serving of liquor to persons below 25 years of age and fire safety standards.

Singla also directed the area SHOs to take serious action against those who are playing music beyond the permissible noise levels. The permissible limit in commercial areas, is 65 dB during daytime and 55 dB during night time, while in residential areas it is 55 dB and 45 dB during daytime and night.