Chandigarh | Attempted break-in at Sector 27’s Corporate Bhawan
A cleaning staff member at Corporate Bhawan, Sector 27, reported an attempted break-in at the building, which houses the office of registrar of companies (RoC) on Monday.
The complainant, a resident of village Singha Devi, said he found the office had been ransacked when he turned up for work on Monday and informed the police, who in turn found the windows of the back side of the building had been broken.
A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) was registered at the Sector 26 police station.
Theft at Sec-27 post office
Unidentified persons, meanwhile, also broke into the Sector 27 post office and decamped with ₹9,200 along with a few other documents.
The complainant Ravinder Kandhari, who works as the postal assistant at the office, reported the crime on Monday morning. He said that he locked the office at 5.15 pm and left home on Saturday. He found the locks to have been broken two days, having not turned up for work on Sunday.
A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused.
-
Close shave for 2 as branches come raining down on car in Chandigarh
Eleven days after a student lost her life in a tree collapse, two others had a close shave after another tree came crashing down in Sector 22 and branches came raining down at the Sector 24/25/37/38 roundabout on Tuesday. In Sector 22, a jujube (ber) tree collapsed in the open area behind the Sector 22 gurdwara. The tree has been cleared up and the wood donated to the gurdwara.
-
Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out two lives in Mohali
A 39-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed in two separate hit-and-run cases over the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday. In the first case, The deceased, Gurmeet Kaur, was killed, while her injured son, Gursewak Singh suffered injuries after a biker collided with their two-wheeler near the Majatari bus stand on Tuesday. The deceased, Gurmeet Kaur, and her injured son, Gursewak Singh, are residents of Fatehgarh Sahib. The biker fled from the scene.
-
Chandigarh appoints 30 medical officers on deputation from Haryana
The UT administration on Tuesday appointed 30 medical officers, from the panel of 44 Haryana-based doctors, on deputation period in Chandigarh. With these appointments, UT Administration has filled all the 164 posts of medical officers in Chandigarh, with the doctors from Punjab, Haryana and a few from other states.
-
New policy to reward sports achievers soon: Punjab sports minister
Speaking about the same while felicitating Arjun Babuta — recent medal winners at the Shooting World Cup — state sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced the intentions of bringing about the policy changes. Congratulating Babuta for his golden double, Meet Hayer said he hoped that the feat would act as an inspiration to the budding players before giving his best wishes to the player for future events — including the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Zinc sulphate supply: Inquiry by former judge indicts six Haryana officials
Indicting six officials, including the then managing director of Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation, Jagdeep Singh Brar, for their actions which gave financial benefits to a private firm engaged in the supply of zinc sulphate, a fact-finding inquiry conducted by retired district and sessions judge, RP Bhasin, has recommended departmental action against the officials. Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra said that recommendations for departmental action were pending at the highest level.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics