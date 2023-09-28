Chandigarh bags ‘Best UT Award’ in Smart Cities contest

Chandigarh has bagged the “Best UT Award” for the second consecutive year in the prestigious India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2022. (From left) President President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award to Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta, home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav and Chandigarh Smart City Limited CEO Anindita Mitra. (HT Photo)

President President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award during the two-day India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 in Indore on Wednesday. Besides the Best UT Award, Chandigarh was also felicitated for the best governance project, best mobility project and the third best sanitation project.

Mayor Anup Gupta, Chandigarh home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav and Chandigarh Smart City Limited CEO Anindita Mitra received the awards for Chandigarh.

The awards, organised by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, recognise and reward cities, projects and innovative ideas that promote sustainable development across 100 Smart cities, as well as stimulating inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities, thus enhancing quality of life for all.

Yadav, after receiving the awards, said, “Chandigarh’s commendable achievements are attributed to ground-breaking initiatives aimed at creating a greener and more sustainable city. Chandigarh’s exceptional efforts in providing safe and convenient non-motorised transport facilities have accomplished the city’s commitment to promoting sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions.”

The mayor dedicated the awards to the citizens of Chandigarh.

