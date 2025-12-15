Chandigarh bags first position in National Energy Conservation Awards

The Chandigarh administration has achieved a national milestone by securing first position in the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2025 under the Group–5 category, which includes Union Territories and select States, for its exemplary performance in energy conservation and energy efficiency. President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award to Chandigarh chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad and chief engineer CB Ojha in the presence of Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister of housing and urban affairs, in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The awards are conferred annually by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the ministry of power, government of India, on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, observed on December 14. The honours recognise outstanding efforts by States and Union Territories in promoting efficient energy use and sustainable practices.

The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the award to chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad and chief engineer CB Ojha of the Chandigarh administration.

Chandigarh’s top ranking reflects a series of landmark initiatives undertaken by the UT administration. These include mandatory procurement of minimum prescribed star-rated appliances in government buildings, formulation and implementation of the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP), notification of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), promotion of electric cooking and a range of demand-side management and sustainability measures. Collectively, these steps have significantly improved energy efficiency outcomes across sectors.

The award is based on the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI), a comprehensive assessment framework developed by BEE in collaboration with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE). The index evaluates annual performance across key sectors such as buildings, industry, transport, municipal services, and cross-sectoral initiatives, factoring in policy implementation, institutional mechanisms, renewable energy adoption and infrastructure development.