Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Chandigarh: Bains seeks clarification on PU’s mandatory affidavit for new students

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 10:12 AM IST

In his letter, Bains, who is an ex-officio senate member of the university, asked V-C about the procedure followed in deciding the affidavit conditions and whether the decision was approved by the senate or syndicate

Terming Panjab University’s decision of imposing a mandatory affidavit for fresh admissions in the 2025-26 session as “dictatorial and arbitrary”, Punjab higher education minister Harjot Singh Bains sent a letter to PU’s vice-chancellor on Tuesday, seeking clarification on the move.

Harjot Singh Bains (HT File)

In his letter, Bains, who is an ex-officio senate member of the university, asked V-C about the procedure followed in deciding the affidavit conditions and whether the decision was approved by the senate or syndicate. He stated that many students expressed grave concerns over PU’s condition mandating an affidavit for fresh admissions in the 2025-26 session.

“They strongly objected to clauses requiring prior permission for protests, restricting it to specific locations only, and undefined terms like outsider, stranger, and ugly that they deemed unethical and inhumane,” he claimed, adding that provisions allowing for admission cancellations, lifelong campus bans without notice or appeal, violated principles of due process and fair procedure embedded in the legal framework.

Bains said that as the higher education minister and ex-officio senate member, he sought immediate reconsideration of this decision and a thorough review of the affidavit’s clauses to ensure they align with the constitutional rights of students and uphold the university’s tradition of fostering critical thinking and intellectual freedom.”

