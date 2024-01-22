Chandigarh: BJP rubbishes AAP, Congress claims of threats to councillors

Terming AAP and Congress’ allegations of BJP threatening their councillors baseless, the saffron party on Sunday said it was in fact the Punjab government that was threatening the councillors and forcing them to live in an atmosphere of fear. Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra addressing mediapersons at the BJP office in Sector 33 on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing mediapersons at the BJP office in Sector 33 on Sunday, Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra alleged that AAP and Congress councillors were not allowed to make their personal decisions. Threats were also being made to the officers of the UT administration, Punjab chief secretary and OSD to Punjab chief minister, he alleged.

“Pressure is being exerted on the councillors and those with family members admitted in hospital are not allowed to meet them. They are engaged in all kinds of dirty politics,” he further alleged.