Chandigarh: BJP’s Sanjay Tandon accuses AAP of intimidation politics ahead of mayor polls

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party’s national council member Sanjay Tandon on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of intimidation and vendetta politics ahead of the upcoming mayor elections in Chandigarh. Tandon alleged that AAP has chosen to lodge “baseless and politically driven” cases against the relatives of former party members. (HT File)

Tandon condemned what he termed as AAP’s “moral collapse”, alleging that the party has stooped to targeting the family members of a former councillor who recently severed ties with AAP and joined the BJP. He said such actions reflect a dangerous shift from democratic competition to coercive politics.

Tandon described the decision of Suman Amit Sharma, the elected councillor from ward 4 of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), to join the BJP as an indication of the ever-increasing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The AAP cannot compete with our Prime Minister’s appeal to the people across the country,” he said.

Tandon alleged that instead of focusing on issues, AAP has chosen to weaponise investigative agencies by lodging “baseless and politically driven” cases against the relatives of former party members. “This is not governance or democracy; it is intimidation aimed at creating fear among their own ranks,” he said.

The crucial mayor elections in Chandigarh is scheduled to take place on January 29.