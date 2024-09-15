Menu Explore
Chandigarh: BJP, Ward 27 residents protest councillor’s absence since January

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 15, 2024 08:10 AM IST

During the demonstration, the leaders highlighted the critical role of councillors in liaising with MC officials to advance local development projects; they pointed out that while all councillors were on the municipal payroll, Gurbaksh Rawat’s prolonged absence and foreign stay had left her constituents without representation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, along with residents of city’s Ward Number 27, held a protest at Sector 40 on Saturday against Congress councillor Gurbaksh Rawat’s absence from work for the past several months.

BJP councillors and Ward Number 27 residents holding a protest in Sector 40 on Saturday. (HT Photo)
BJP councillors and Ward Number 27 residents holding a protest in Sector 40 on Saturday. (HT Photo)

As per information, Rawat has been out of the country since January this year due to personal reasons.

BJP workers, including Ravi Rawat, Krishna Kant, Neema Joshi, Mahila Morcha general secretary Rekha Sood, Sumit Sharma, Satbir Kumar and Vinayak Bangia, led a demonstration where posters featuring Rawat’s photo with the word “Missing” were prominently displayed.

During the demonstration, the leaders highlighted the critical role of councillors in liaising with MC officials to advance local development projects. They pointed out that while all councillors were on the municipal payroll, Rawat’s prolonged absence and foreign stay had left her constituents without representation.

The BJP called for Rawat’s resignation, alleging that Rawat was receiving salary since January despite her absence.

Meanwhile, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “Due to some tragedy in her family, Rawat had to go to Canada for some time. But no work is being hindered as her husband addresses public grievances and ensures their problems are solved. No development in her ward is being hampered and she attends each House meeting through videoconferencing. The BJP should refrain from doing such petty politics.”

HT’s attempts to ascertain municipal rules regarding councillors’ leave framework did not evoke a response.

