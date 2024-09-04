Chandigarh: Bouncer shot at in Dhanas

A 40-year-old resident of Dhanas, Gurjeet Singh, who owns a security firm and works as a bouncer at a local nightclub, was shot at while returning home on Monday night. This is the second attack involving the same suspect in less than a week. (Shutterstock)

Last Sunday, a group of 6-7 armed men had shot at the owner of a popular night food outlet in Chandigarh. The attackers opened fire at his residence in Sector 56 as well as his food outlet near Post Graduate Institute Medical Education and Research. The notorious “Vijay Group” later claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post.

In the latest attack, Singh, also known as Bhura, said around 10pm when he was on his way home after workout at a gym, he noticed a white Accent car trailing his Fortuner.

The vehicle’s occupants repeatedly flashed their lights as they followed him from the JP Plant area towards Dhanas Lake.

As Singh drove 300-400 metres past the plant, the Accent car pulled alongside his vehicle, and the occupants fired two shots at him, but he escaped the bullets.

The victim said he saw three men in car—one sitting in the front passenger seat and another in the back—both of whom seemed intent on killing him. The assailants fired four shots, with two hitting the victim’s car.

In his statement to the police, Singh pointed to a potential motive behind the attack, recalling an altercation that occurred on the night of August 25-26 at Deora Club in Sector 26. During the incident, Vijay, a resident of Sector 25 currently staying at PGI, had confronted Singh in a drunken state after being asked to step down from the stage while he was dancing. Vijay allegedly threatened Singh, vowing to “finish him” within two to three days.

Singh said that he believes that Vijay and his associates are responsible for the attack. Vijay has been involved in shooting incidents previously in the city, including shooting at an AAP councillor’s husband in 2020.

The Chandigarh police have registered a case under the Arms Act and for attempted murder. CCTV footage revealed that the taxi had initially stopped at a gas station near Sector 17 police station before the attack. The suspects later fled to Amritsar. A police team has since been dispatched to Amritsar, where they have detained the taxi driver and seized the vehicle. The police are also probing Vijay’s involvement in the case as they work to apprehend all those involved in the shooting.