Chandigarh: Brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms today

City may see heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued an orange warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning for the day.

Since the onset of monsoon, the city has recorded 185.3 mm rain, which, as per Met officials, is 47.3 % below normal for the corresponding period.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature increased to 35°C, from 33.4°C the day before. The minimum temperature dropped from 29°C to 28.3°C, which is one degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36 to 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will remain between 28 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius, with overcast skies, according to IMD.