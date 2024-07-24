 Chandigarh: Brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms today - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 24, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Since the onset of monsoon, Chandigarh has recorded 185.3 mm rain, which, as per Met officials, is 47.3 % below normal for the corresponding period

City may see heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chandigarh may see heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (HT File)
Chandigarh may see heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (HT File)

The IMD has issued an orange warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning for the day.

Since the onset of monsoon, the city has recorded 185.3 mm rain, which, as per Met officials, is 47.3 % below normal for the corresponding period.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature increased to 35°C, from 33.4°C the day before. The minimum temperature dropped from 29°C to 28.3°C, which is one degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36 to 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will remain between 28 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius, with overcast skies, according to IMD.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms today
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On