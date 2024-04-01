 Sector-9 pub owner booked after two groups clash - Hindustan Times
Sector-9 pub owner booked after two groups clash

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 01, 2024 08:24 AM IST

One person received injuries in the head after a chair was thrown to him during the scuffle. The incident occurred at 12.30 am, which is half an hour before the club was to shut down

Police have booked the owner of Pipe and Barrel Club in Sector 9, Micky Aneja, in a case of causing hurt, criminal intimidation after a clash between two groups at the club last night.

A case under Sections 323, 325, 341, 506, 34 of the IPC has been registered. (Stock photo)

Police said all accused are absconding and raids are on to arrest them.

The incident occurred at 12.30 am, half an hour before the club was to shut down.

A person received injuries in the head after a chair wasflung at him during thescuffle.

A case under Sections 323/ 325 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on the complaint of Pawan Deep, a resident of Sector-35.

In his complaint, Pawan stated that Sourabh Aneja alias Micky Aneja, owner of the Pipe and Barrel club, Vedant Trivedi, Ajit Singh and others assaulted him and his friend Hanvir Singh, Anand V Khannanear Pipe and Barrel Club,Sector-9.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sector-9 pub owner booked after two groups clash
