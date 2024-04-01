Sector-9 pub owner booked after two groups clash

Police have booked the owner of Pipe and Barrel Club in Sector 9, Micky Aneja, in a case of causing hurt, criminal intimidation after a clash between two groups at the club last night. A case under Sections 323, 325, 341, 506, 34 of the IPC has been registered. (Stock photo)

Police said all accused are absconding and raids are on to arrest them.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident occurred at 12.30 am, half an hour before the club was to shut down.

A person received injuries in the head after a chair wasflung at him during thescuffle.

A case under Sections 323/ 325 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on the complaint of Pawan Deep, a resident of Sector-35.

In his complaint, Pawan stated that Sourabh Aneja alias Micky Aneja, owner of the Pipe and Barrel club, Vedant Trivedi, Ajit Singh and others assaulted him and his friend Hanvir Singh, Anand V Khannanear Pipe and Barrel Club,Sector-9.