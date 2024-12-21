Chandigarh: Burglars make off with 4 lakh from Sector 10 house

Burglars made their way into a bungalow in Sector 10-A, making off with ₹4-5 lakh cash while owners of the house were abroad. The incident came to light when the homeowner, Harjot Singh, returned from a family vacation in Maldives on December 19, only to find his residence been broken into. (iStock)

The incident came to light when the homeowner, Harjot Singh, returned from a family vacation in Maldives on December 19, only to find his residence been broken into.

Harjot Singh, a 33-year-old businessman, reported that his family had celebrated his 2-year-old daughter Harmenaaz Kaur’s birthday at their home on December 12. After the party, the gifts were stored in a room on the ground floor of the bungalow, and the family left for Maldives the following day. Upon returning, Singh discovered the glass of one of the rooms in the ground floor had been shattered. Upon inspection, he found the room in disarray.

Singh also discovered that two digital lockers, containing approximately ₹4-5 lakh in cash and important documents, including his mother Gurwinder Kaur’s Aadhaar card, were missing.

After receiving the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 305A, 331(4) of the BNS against an unknown assailant at the Sector 3 Police Station. An investigation is underway.