Chandigarh: Cadet Namgail felicitated for scaling Mount Everest

The DAV College, Sector 10, held a felicitation ceremony on Tuesday to recognise the achievements of its Cadet Padma Namgail who successfully scaled Mount Everest in May 2025. The ceremony was graced by Subedar Major Dr SM Karan Singh, who honoured the cadet for his bravery and commitment. Cadet Namgail triumphed over by scaling the world’s highest peak in May 2025. This extraordinary achievement is a testament to his unyielding grit and patriotic fervour. NCC Cadet Namgail’s journey to the summit of Everest was lauded at the ceremony as an inspiration to youth.

Cadet Padma Namgail (HT Photo)