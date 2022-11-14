Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Camera equipment worth 3 lakh stolen from Sector-22 hotel

Chandigarh: Camera equipment worth 3 lakh stolen from Sector-22 hotel

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 02:57 AM IST

As per the Chandigarh Police, victim Jaswant Singh of Mohali, who is a professional photographer, was contacted by one of the two accused online for a photoshoot

Camera equipment worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh was stolen from a Sector-22 hotel on Saturday night, Chandigarh Police said. (Image for representational purpose)
Camera equipment worth 3 lakh was stolen from a Sector-22 hotel on Saturday night, Chandigarh Police said. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Camera equipment worth 3 lakh was stolen from a Sector-22 hotel on Saturday night, police said.

As per the police, victim Jaswant Singh of Mohali, who is a professional photographer, was contacted by one of the two accused online for a photoshoot. The accused claimed that he was from Ambala and would book a room for Jaswant at a hotel in Sector 22 as a part of the package.

After meeting the victim on Saturday evening, the accused took him out for dinner but left soon after. When Jaswant returned to his hotel room, where he was expecting his client, he found his camera equipment missing.

Among the stolen items were two DSLR cameras and three special lenses.

During police investigation, it came to the fore that the second accused had committed the theft. While checking the IDs furnished at the hotel reception, the police found that the accused were from Delhi and Ghaziabad, but they have suspicion that the cards were fake.

A case under sections 380 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector-17 police station. The accused haven’t been arrested yet. The mobile numbers that they had given to the hotel staff were also switched off after the commission of the crime. Officials privy to the case said they were scanning the CCTV footage to identify them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out