Chandigarh: Camera equipment worth 3 lakh stolen from Sector-22 hotel

Camera equipment worth ₹3 lakh was stolen from a Sector-22 hotel on Saturday night, police said.

As per the police, victim Jaswant Singh of Mohali, who is a professional photographer, was contacted by one of the two accused online for a photoshoot. The accused claimed that he was from Ambala and would book a room for Jaswant at a hotel in Sector 22 as a part of the package.

After meeting the victim on Saturday evening, the accused took him out for dinner but left soon after. When Jaswant returned to his hotel room, where he was expecting his client, he found his camera equipment missing.

Among the stolen items were two DSLR cameras and three special lenses.

During police investigation, it came to the fore that the second accused had committed the theft. While checking the IDs furnished at the hotel reception, the police found that the accused were from Delhi and Ghaziabad, but they have suspicion that the cards were fake.

A case under sections 380 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector-17 police station. The accused haven’t been arrested yet. The mobile numbers that they had given to the hotel staff were also switched off after the commission of the crime. Officials privy to the case said they were scanning the CCTV footage to identify them.