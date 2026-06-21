Chandigarh: CAPF to jammers-Tricity goes all out for re-NEET

As tricity braces for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination on Sunday, Chandigarh and Mohali together are activating 15 centres under the most stringent security arrangements ever mounted for a medical entrance test in the region. In Chandigarh, nearly 3,800 candidates are registered across seven centres. (HT File)

The re-exam-necessitated after the original NEET-UG 2026 held on May 3 was scrapped on May 12 due to significant overlaps between a pre circulated guess paper and the actual question paper–will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Panchkula has no centre this year.

In Chandigarh, nearly 3,800 candidates are registered across seven centres. The centres are allocated among 4 government schools and 3 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the UT.

The administration has deployed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), a first for any NEET exam in the tricity. Confidential material will move under CAPF escort alongside centre superintendents. Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have been pressed into logistics and security-described as the highest level of deployment in NTA’s history-and question papers were delivered via IAF by Saturday evening.

Electronic jammers are installed at all centres, and candidates will face double-layer frisking at entry points, first by local police, then by an NTA hired professional agency. Duty magistrates have been posted centre wise.

In Mohali, eight centres have been activated across the district. Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, reviewing the arrangements a few days prior, said question papers would move under strict police escort. Eight observers have been appointed, CCTV cameras installed, and SDMs made accountable for individual venues. Punjab Roadways and CTU have been asked to run adequate bus services for candidates.

The centres include Schools of Eminence in Phase-11, Phase-3B1, and Kharar; PM SHRI schools in Sahauran and Daun Majra; Kendriya Vidyalayas in Sector 80 and Zirakpur; and PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rakoli.

Candidates are instructed to carry their admit card and a valid government-issued photo ID and are advised to report to the venue by 11am, the gate closing time will be 1.30pm.