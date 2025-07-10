Chandigarh: Caught drinking at Sector-25 community centre, four MC employees terminated

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar terminated the services of four employees of the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Wednesday after they were found consuming liquor within the premises of a community centre at Sector 25. Chandigarh MC chief Amit Kumar said any form of negligence, indiscipline, or misuse of public property will not be tolerated and strict administrative action will be taken against those found guilty. (HT File)

The staff were caught during a surprise check late in the evening.

All four employees are outsourced workers. They have been identified as Shakti and Gurjeet, working at the horticultural wing, Sector 16, Shanti Kunj, Robin and Ajay Kumar, road sub-division 4 from the building & roads wing.

Acting swiftly, the commissioner ordered to terminate the services of the four employees immediately besides issuing a show-cause notice to the junior engineer (JE) concerned of the B&R wing, who is responsible for the maintenance and care of the said community centre and all MC property associated with it. The JE has been directed to appear in person at the commissioner’s office by Thursday noon along with a written reply. Failure to comply will lead to appropriate disciplinary proceedings as per rules. The MC chief said any form of negligence, indiscipline, or misuse of public property will not be tolerated and strict administrative action will be taken against those found guilty.